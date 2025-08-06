Since Warren Buffett's retirement announcement in May, Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK has trailed the S&P 500 by roughly 26% — the steepest divergence in decades.

Critics say he completely missed the AI-fueled rally, but veteran investors know this script: Buffett often underperforms at the top of the cycle — only to swoop in and capitalize when the bust begins.

With cash piling and growth names dominating, is Berkshire quietly positioning for a market reset?

Underperformance Hits Decades-Long High

Since May 2 — just before Buffett confirmed he would step down — Berkshire shares have slumped 14%, while the S&P 500 roared ahead by around 11%. That 25‑plus point gap ranks among Berkshire's worst short-term lags since the early 1990s, excluding COVID-19 pandemic turbulence.

Analysts note that declining investor confidence in Buffett's successor, Greg Abel, and reduced appetite for repurchases has eroded Berkshire's once‑valuable premium.

Loaded With Cash, Shunning AI Hype

True to form, Berkshire avoided the AI frenzy — apart from Apple Inc AAPL, which was relatively late to the AI fest vis-a-vis its Magnificent 7 peers — and now holds over $340 billion in cash and T‑bills, roughly one‑third of total assets.

That discipline has left the firm looking passive or tone‑deaf in a fast‑moving, tech‑driven rally. But historically, Buffett's reluctance to chase performance is fertile terrain for bottom‑feeding bargains.

Underperformance As A Strategic Prequel

Value investors watch this story with fascination, not frustration. Over the years, Buffett underperformed the S&P more than half the time across daily, weekly and quarterly windows — but often with long‑run outperformance that followed sustained selloffs.

It’s a familiar pattern: when markets are euphoric, Buffett stacks cash. When they falter, he goes shopping.

Berkshire's recent lag isn’t just a quirk — it might be the calm before the storm. When growth-heavy bubbles burst, Buffett historically turns bearish sentiment into buying power.

Right now, it's not whether he's missed the AI rally — but whether the rally itself is ready to crack.

