Rivian Gains On Tesla's Robotaxi Hype, But Challenges Loom

Rivian Automotive RIVN stock traded higher on Friday, a positive movement largely mirroring gains seen by industry titan Tesla TSLA.

Tesla’s stock saw gains following a Business Insider report indicating the imminent rollout of its robotaxi service in San Francisco this weekend.

Despite this positive daily movement, Rivian’s year-to-date performance, with a gain of just over 6%, continues to trail the Nasdaq 100 Index’s more robust 11% return.

Also Read: Rivian Stock Goes Red After Offering $1.25 Billion Green Bond To Refinance 2026 Debt

This contrasts sharply with Tesla, which has seen a 21% year-to-date plunge, grappling with its second consecutive quarterly sales decline and issuing a warning of “rough quarters” ahead due to the expiration of federal EV tax credits.

Weaker automotive revenue, escalating competition (particularly in China and Europe), and a lack of 2025 guidance have further amplified investor concerns for Tesla, as reported by CNBC on Thursday.

While Rivian’s overall year-to-date trajectory might lag, the company is actively pursuing a strategy of expansion and technological innovation. Last week, Rivian joined the prestigious Russell 1000 index, a significant milestone, while its rival, Lucid LCID, exited the index.

Rivian is accelerating its growth by strengthening its U.S. and Canadian footprint. The EV manufacturer has confirmed plans to open an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, by late 2025.

This new office will complement its ongoing $5 billion manufacturing facility development in nearby Social Circle and is expected to initially employ 100 people, eventually scaling to 500.

Furthermore, Rivian recently broke ground in Laval, Québec, Canada, on a new service center in partnership with Montoni Group. This facility, built by local partners, aims to enhance after-sales support and is another step in Rivian’s broader North American expansion strategy.

In terms of technological advancements, Rivian continues to enhance the EV driving experience. The company recently unveiled a next-generation in-car navigation system co-developed with Alphabet’s GOOGL Google.

This integration of Google Maps’ Auto SDK provides improved route planning, more detailed energy monitoring through an upgraded Energy app, and smart charging features launching this month, with bidirectional charging slated for 2025.



Rivian has also maintained its focus on execution amid potential policy shifts. The company reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance of 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles after delivering 10,661 units in the second quarter of 2025.

While potential changes to fuel economy standards could impact its $325 million ZEV credit revenue stream, Rivian’s strong product roadmap, including the upcoming R2 launch in early 2026, and strategic infrastructure investments position it for long-term growth.

However, Rivian could face major setbacks as Donald Trump’s tariffs and new legislation threaten to derail EV growth in the U.S. LG Energy Solutions, a key battery supplier for Tesla and General Motors Co. GM, warned that the combination of new tariffs and the early end to EV subsidies will pressure automakers to hike prices, likely slowing demand across the board.

Rivian stands to lose even more under Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which scraps the $7,500 federal EV tax credit and weakens CAFE standards. That could severely impact ZEV credit sales, a key revenue stream for emerging EV players like Rivian. As industry suppliers like LG and Panasonic have already shifted production plans in response to declining demand, Rivian may struggle to stay competitive without meaningful policy support.

In other recent developments, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe transferred about 4 million shares and 6 million stock options to his ex-wife, Meagan Scaringe, as part of their divorce settlement, reducing his stake in the EV maker. The move lowers his ownership to roughly 2% and his voting power to 4%, the smallest since Rivian’s 2021 IPO. While the transfer doesn’t impact Rivian’s operations, it reshapes the company’s ownership structure ahead of its R2 launch and could factor into future acquisition scenarios.

Price Action: Rivian shares are trading higher by 2.28% at $14.14 at last check on Friday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock