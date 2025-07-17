Rivian Stock Is Trading Higher Friday: Weekly Recap

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN shares are trading higher Friday as investors reacted to a series of expansion initiatives and product updates from the electric vehicle maker.

What To Know: On Tuesday, Rivian confirmed it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The new office, set to open in late 2025, will serve as a complement to Rivian's $5 billion manufacturing facility under construction in Social Circle, Georgia. The Atlanta headquarters is expected to employ around 100 people by the end of next year, with the workforce growing to about 500 as operations ramp up.

Rivian also recently broke ground on a new service center in Laval, Québec, in partnership with Montoni Group. The center, aimed at improving after-sales service in the Canadian market, will be built by local partners and is part of Rivian's broader North American expansion strategy.

Rivian, earlier this week, also announced a new in-car navigation system developed in collaboration with Google, integrating Google Maps' Auto SDK. The system aims to enhance the EV driving experience with better route planning, energy monitoring and smart charging features. Rivian said its revamped Energy app now offers more detailed tracking of energy consumption and charging behavior. A Smart Charging feature will roll out later this month and bidirectional charging is planned for 2025.

Despite these developments, Rivian continues to face broader industry pressures. The company reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance of 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles after reporting 10,661 deliveries in the second quarter. However, policy changes under former President Donald Trump's administration could impact a key revenue source. New legislation may weaken Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, reducing demand for Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credits that Rivian sells to traditional automakers. In 2024, Rivian reportedly generated $325 million from ZEV credit sales.

Year-to-date, Rivian shares remain down about 4%, trailing the Nasdaq Composite's 8% gain. The stock showed strength Tuesday as investors responded positively to the company's ongoing efforts to expand its footprint and enhance product offerings, even amid regulatory and market headwinds.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian shares were up 4.95% at $13.00 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.