Apple Drops iOS 26 Beta With 'Liquid Glass' UI In Boldest iPhone Redesign Since 2013

Apple Inc. AAPL has launched the public beta version of its iOS 26, marking the most significant iPhone software overhaul since 2013.

What Happened: On Thursday, Apple released the public beta version of iOS 26, allowing users to preview the upcoming changes to the iPhone’s interface, reported CNBC. The official release is scheduled for the fall.

To access the beta, iPhone users in the U.S. and other countries need to enroll on Apple’s website and navigate to the settings menu. The new design, named “Liquid Glass,” replaces traditional iPhone buttons and menus with translucent versions that animate as the user navigates their apps.

See Also: Ethereum Treasury Company Trend ‘Will Accelerate’, Says Bitwise’s Matt Hougan—Here’s What It Means For ETH’s Price

Apple is known for using public feedback to refine its beta versions. The company has also updated its operating systems for iPads, Mac computers, and Apple Watch to feature the new user interface.

Despite the major changes, the promised updates to Apple’s AI voice assistant, Siri, are not expected to be included in iOS 26. However, the new system does include several innovative AI features, such as real-time translations in iMessage and FaceTime, and the ability to visually search using information from a screenshot.

Why It Matters: The new design, “Liquid Glass,” was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote in June and drew sharp criticism online. Despite this, the design received praise from Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

Following the backlash, Apple made key changes to the Liquid Glass user interface in iOS 26 Beta 2, addressing concerns over poor readability. The public beta release now gives users the chance to experience the new interface and AI features firsthand, potentially shaping the final release in the fall.

Apple's iOS 26 also introduces automated Call Screening and brings Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, allowing real-time translations in Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls, with support for developers via a new API.

Price Action: Apple shares slipped 0.18% on Thursday, closing at $213.76, but edged up 0.18% in premarket trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock