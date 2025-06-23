Apple Liquid Glass Gets Tweaks In iOS 26 Beta 2 After Early Testers Slam Readability Issues: Here's What Else Has Changed

On Monday, Apple Inc. AAPL rolled out iOS 26 Beta 2 with key changes to its new Liquid Glass user interface, following widespread criticism from early testers over poor readability.

What Happened: With the release of Beta 2, Apple has addressed concerns by adjusting the background blur in Control Center, making buttons and sliders more legible, reported TechCrunch.

Notifications—also flagged for being hard to read—now appear sharper, though they still present challenges on lighter backgrounds.

Beyond UI refinements, Beta 2 introduces other enhancements, including an Accessibility section on App Store product pages, iCloud sync support for the Journaling app on iPads, a new Apple Music Radio widget and order tracking features in Apple Wallet, the report added.

Why It's Important: Apple unveiled the Liquid Glass UI during WWDC 2025, aiming to give iPhones and iPads a modernized aesthetic inspired by the optical qualities of glass—translucency, light refraction and layered depth.

However, early users of the first beta version voiced concerns about usability. They pointed out that Control Center elements were difficult to distinguish due to the semi-transparent background blending with Home Screen icons.

Price Action: Apple shares have declined 17.37% year-to-date and are down 3.19% over the past 12 months. On Monday, the stock rose 0.25% during regular trading and gained an additional 0.44% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate a persistent downward trend for Apple across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional performance insights are available here.

