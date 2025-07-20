Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Arrive By 2026 — This Chinese Glassmaker Tipped As Key Supplier Will Be A Big Winner, Say Wall Street Analysts

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone by 2026, and Wall Street analysts say a Chinese glassmaker could reap the biggest rewards.

What Happened: According to a July 14 report from Citigroup, Chinese firm Lens Technology is positioned to become a "key beneficiary" of Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market, reported CNBC on Sunday.

The analysts estimate that Apple's foldable device could account for 5% of Lens Tech's revenue in 2026 and 12% by 2027.

Lens Tech, which just raised over $600 million in a high-profile Hong Kong IPO, is expected to supply ultra-thin cover glass for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone.

The company did not name Apple, but disclosed in its prospectus that its largest customer is a Nasdaq-listed U.S. firm founded in 1976, the report said.

U.S. hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has also taken notice, increasing his stake in Lens Tech to 8.41% following the IPO, according to exchange filings.

Why It’s Important: While Apple has yet to confirm the product, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that the device is likely to use Samsung Electronics Co.'s SSNLF Display's crease-free OLED panels and could debut as early as late 2026.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman also reported that Apple's foldable phone will be priced around $2,000, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.

The global foldable smartphone market is growing rapidly, especially in China, where brands like Huawei Technologies, Honor and Vivo dominate. Apple's entry — even without radical innovation — could drive mainstream adoption thanks to its powerful brand and global reach.

For Lens Tech, the foldable iPhone could be a catalyst for long-term revenue growth and international expansion. The company plans to use 30% of its IPO proceeds to scale up foldable display production, including facilities in Vietnam and Thailand, the report said.

UBS also issued a buy rating on Lens Tech and expects its earnings to grow 20% annually through 2027, fueled not only by Apple but also AI glasses and robotics.

Lens Tech currently trades on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen exchanges.

