Apple's Foldable iPhone May Arrive In 2026 With Premium Pricing, Sleek Design In Focus

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone, with a potential public release expected in 2026, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities in a NBC News report.

Kuo said in a post on X: “Assembly supplier Foxconn is expected to officially kick off the project in late 3Q25 or early 4Q25.” Kuo also said in March that the foldable device will target high-end consumers with a premium price tag ranging from $2,000 to $2,500.

Key hardware details — such as a stainless‑steel and titanium alloy hinge — are still under development, as Apple aims to minimize the screen crease and enhance durability, reported 9to5Mac.com. Rumors suggest the device will feature a book‑style fold with a 7.8‑inch inner display and a 5.5‑inch external screen, measuring around 4.5 mm thin when open and 9–9.5 mm when closed

A Benzinga article noted that Apple may ship 3–5 million units in 2026, ramping up to 20 million over the product cycle, signaling strong expectations despite the foldables market representing just 1%–3% of global smartphone sales today.

Analysts also suggest the device may include AI features tailored for multitasking and media, though Apple has not confirmed any specifications.

Huawei and Samsung, Apple rivals, have been releasing folding smartphones since 2019.

While timelines remain fluid, Apple's entry could redefine foldable — if it solves key durability issues and delivers a polished user experience that goes beyond novelty.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• Why Powell Held Rates Steady, And What Trump’s Iran Comments Could Mean For Markets

Photo: Wongsakorn 2468 on Shutterstock