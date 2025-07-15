Apple's Foldable iPhone To Use Samsung's Crease-Free Display Tech, Says Top Supply Chain Analyst: What We Know

Apple Inc. AAPL could use Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF Display's crease-free screen technology for its upcoming foldable iPhone.

What Happened: In a post shared on Tuesday, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities, said Apple will adopt Samsung Display's (SDC) crease-free solution "to ensure stable mass production" of its first foldable iPhone, rather than relying on an in-house design.

The decision is set to benefit Samsung-aligned suppliers, particularly Fine M-Tec, which will supply display metal plates—internal hinge components critical to reducing screen creases during folding.

Crease-free durability is a key challenge in foldable phones.

"Fine M-Tec is expected to begin shipping display metal plates in 1Q26," Kuo said, with projected volumes reaching 13–15 million units in 2026.

The plates, priced at $30–$35 each, use laser drilling to enhance stress distribution and crease resistance—far more advanced than traditional etching, according to Kuo.

Fine M-Tec, already a top supplier for Samsung's foldables, is poised to capture over 80% of Apple's metal plate orders.

Why It's Important: Previously, Kuo said that he expects Apple's first foldable iPhone to be priced between $2,000 and $2,500. He also noted that Touch ID will likely return on the side button since Face ID may be dropped due to design and space limitations.

Earlier this month, it was reported that China's smartphone market is projected to rebound strongly in the second quarter of 2025, led by Huawei Technologies and Apple.

Huawei is on track for the highest growth and may reclaim the top spot. Apple's sales rose in May thanks to early discounts on the iPhone 16 lineup, helping it secure the top position during the 618 shopping festival, with three iPhone models ranking among the best sellers.

In the second quarter, Apple's iPhone revenue reached $46.84 billion, up from $45.96 billion during the same period last year.

Price Action: AAPL shares dipped 0.029% in after-hours trading, following a 1.20% decline during the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAPL maintains an upward trend in the short term but shows a downward trend over the medium and long term. The stock's quality score remains solid, although its value rating is relatively lower. More detailed performance insights are available here.

Photo Courtesy: Prathmesh T on Shutterstock.com

