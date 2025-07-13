Apple Undergoing Major Management Overhaul, But CEO Tim Cook To Stay On

Apple Inc. AAPL is in the midst of a significant management reshuffle. Despite the company’s biggest crisis in years, CEO Tim Cook remains firmly at the helm.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly "Power On” report revealed that, Jeff Williams, Tim Cook‘s longtime deputy, has announced his retirement plans, leaving no clear successor in place.

Despite this, there are no signs that Cook is planning to step down or is grooming a replacement. The board, which is largely made up of Cook loyalists, has not felt the need for a change in leadership.

Although Apple’s shares have fallen 16% this year, they have seen a surge of around 1,500% since Cook assumed the role of CEO in 2011. Despite current challenges, including AI missteps and an aging product lineup, the board continues to view Cook as the only person capable of guiding the company.

There is a growing recognition among Apple’s top decision-makers that changes are necessary. Services chief Eddy Cue has internally warned that Apple risks becoming the next BlackBerry or Nokia if it doesn’t adapt quickly.

Several top executives are nearing retirement age, marking the biggest leadership turnover in decades. Operations executive Sabih Khan will replace Williams, and CFO Luca Maestri handed over his duties to Kevan Parekh earlier this year.

Despite these changes, there is concern about the lack of a quick CEO replacement in case of an emergency. The most plausible successor remains hardware chief Ternus, who is about 15 years younger than Cook and has been with Apple for over 20 years.

The management reshuffle at Apple comes at a critical time for the tech giant. With several top executives nearing retirement, the company is facing its biggest leadership turnover in decades. This could potentially impact Apple’s strategic direction and its ability to innovate and compete in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

Despite the challenges, the board’s continued faith in Cook’s leadership suggests that they believe he is the best person to navigate the company through this period of change.

However, the lack of a clear successor to Cook raises questions about the company’s succession planning and its preparedness for any unforeseen circumstances that may require a change in leadership.

