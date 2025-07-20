Apple's First Foldable iPhone: A Game-Changer or Just Catching Up?

In a move that marks its entry into the foldable smartphone market, Apple Inc. AAPL is set to launch a device that bears a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Z Fold line by Samsung Electronics Co.

This is a significant shift for Apple, which is typically known for its innovative and groundbreaking technology.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest “Power On" report revealed that, Apple’s first foldable iPhone, slated for release at the end of next year, will not be a technological breakthrough.

Instead, it will utilize many of the same core components as its competitors, including foldable OLED screens sourced from Samsung Display.

Despite the lack of innovation, Apple’s unrivaled marketing prowess and a loyal customer base could potentially catapult it to the top of the foldable smartphone market within months of the device’s launch.

The foldable iPhone is expected to retail at a minimum of $2,000, which could significantly boost iPhone revenue, even if unit sales are not astronomical.

Apple is also reportedly working on addressing some of the common issues associated with foldable devices, such as improving the visibility of the inner display crease and enhancing the hinge mechanism.

The company’s entry into the foldable smartphone market could potentially transform this niche product into a global sensation.

The foldable smartphone market has been growing in popularity, particularly in China, where local brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei, and Vivo have all launched their own versions.

Apple’s entry into this market could potentially drive a turnaround in its fortunes in the region, given the local consumers’ preference for the book-style form factor that Apple’s foldable iPhone will feature.

While Apple’s foldable iPhone may not revolutionize the category immediately, its brand power, marketing strength, and engineering refinements could potentially transform this niche product into a mainstream hit, further solidifying Apple’s position in the global smartphone market.

