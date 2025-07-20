Disruption In Browsers, Amazon's AI Job Requirement, Meta's AI Talent Raid And More: This Week In AI

The past week has been a whirlwind of activity in the tech world, with a particular focus on the rise and impact of artificial intelligence (AI). From the introduction of AI-native browsers to new AI job requirements at Amazon, the industry is buzzing with developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

AI Disruption in Browsers, Not Chatbots

Perplexity’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, has introduced Comet, an AI-native browser designed to fully automate key white-collar roles. Unlike typical AI assistants, Comet integrates directly with workplace apps like Gmail, LinkedIn, and Google Calendar to perform high-value tasks.

AI Becomes a Job Requirement at Amazon

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has implemented a new policy at its Ring division, making AI a requirement for promotions. The new policy, announced by Ring’s founder Jamie Siminoff, mandates that all promotion applications must now include details on how AI is utilized in their roles.

Meta’s AI Talent Raid

Meta Platforms META has intensified its AI talent war by hiring two key former Apple engineers for its Superintelligence Labs team. This move comes just weeks after Meta poached their former boss, Ruoming Pang, with a multi-year pay package reportedly worth over $200 million.

Peter Thiel-Backed Hadrian Raises $260 Million

Defense manufacturing startup Hadrian has successfully concluded a $260 million Series C funding round. The funding will be utilized to establish a new 270,000 square foot factory in Mesa, Arizona, and expand its Torrance, California, location.

Chamath Palihapitiya Slams AI Agent Hype

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya has criticized the underwhelming performance of AI systems in large corporations, calling 2025 a “year of letdowns” for these systems. He also promoted his product, the ‘Software Factory’ developed by 8090 Solutions Inc., as a reliable alternative.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock