Forget Chatbots—Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas Says The Real AI Disruption Is In The Browser And It's Coming For Office Jobs

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas believes the future of AI won’t be driven by chatbots, but by intelligent browsers that can fully automate key white-collar roles.

What Happened: Speaking on The Verge's Decoder podcast on Thursday, Srinivas introduced Comet, Perplexity's new AI-native browser designed to function as a full-fledged knowledge worker.

Unlike typical AI assistants, Comet integrates directly with workplace apps like Gmail, LinkedIn and Google Calendar to perform high-value tasks—everything from sourcing candidates to managing meeting schedules.

"A recruiter's work worth one week is just one prompt: sourcing and reach outs," Srinivas said, describing how Comet can automatically generate candidate lists, pull contact info and send tailored outreach emails.

He added that the browser can even follow up, update spreadsheets, sync calendars, resolve scheduling conflicts and prep briefs ahead of meetings.

Srinivas said he envisions Comet evolving into an AI operating system for professionals that works continuously in the background, executing natural language commands.

He argued that Comet could effectively replace two key office roles: recruiters and executive assistants.

"You want it to keep following up, keep a track of their responses," he said. "At scale, if it helps you to make a few million bucks, does it not make sense to spend $2,000 for that prompt?"

This news was first spotted by Business Insider.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this month, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood raised concerns about rising unemployment, particularly among recent college graduates, as AI increasingly displaces entry-level jobs.

She cited The Wall Street Journal, she noted the unemployment rate for new grads has risen from 4% to over 6%. Wood advised job seekers to focus on learning AI-related skills to stay competitive.

Last month, the Kobeissi Letter pointed out that the difference between Americans who believe jobs are "plentiful" and those who say they're "hard to get" has shrunk to just 11.1% — the smallest margin since 2017, aside from the COVID-19 period.

Craig Shapiro previously warned that AI could disrupt 25% of all jobs by 2030 — a challenge he believes the Federal Reserve has little ability to address.

Previously, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged students to embrace AI to enhance their career prospects and productivity. At the same time, Microsoft Corporation has laid off 9,000 employees in its second wave of 2025 job cuts—impacting under 4% of its workforce—as it manages costs while investing $80 billion in AI data centers.

