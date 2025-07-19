Amazon Ring Is Making AI A Job Requirement—Starting With Promotions

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has implemented a new policy at its Ring division, requiring employees to demonstrate their use of artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the promotion process.

What Happened: The new policy was announced by Jamie Siminoff, the founder of Ring, on Wednesday, according to a Fortune report. It mandates that all promotion applications within Amazon’s RBKS organization must now include details on how AI is utilized in their roles.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

A spokesperson for Ring confirmed the policy change to Fortune, emphasizing that it applies solely to RBKS employees and not the entire Amazon workforce. Amazon RBKS includes the company's Ring, Blink, Key and Services departments.

This initiative follows Siminoff’s return to Amazon two months ago, replacing former RBKS leader Liz Hamren. His comeback aligns with CEO Andy Jassy’s broader strategy to reconnect with Amazon’s startup ethos.

See Also: Inside Trump’s Oval Office Crypto Push: Why Did 11 Republicans Suddenly Change Their Vote? – Benzinga

Siminoff’s email, as seen by Business Insider, highlights the aim to foster “innovative thinking” and a culture of speed and efficiency, aligning with Jassy’s vision for the company.

Employees seeking promotions must now detail their use of generative AI or other AI tools to enhance efficiency or customer service, providing examples and outcomes of AI projects.

Managers are required to showcase how they achieve “more with less” using AI, without increasing headcount. This move echoes Jassy’s recent comments on AI’s role in workforce reduction due to efficiency gains. Other tech giants, like Shopify Inc. SHOP and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, are implementing similar AI-focused policies.

Why It Matters: This policy shift at Amazon Ring is part of a larger trend in the tech industry, where companies are increasingly integrating AI into their operations. Recently, Amazon’s Ring launched AI-powered video descriptions to enhance home security.

Moreover, the AI landscape is rapidly evolving, with startups and major corporations alike investing heavily in AI infrastructure. For instance, AI startups are securing significant venture debt to expand their capabilities, while Meta Platforms Inc. META has announced plans to invest “hundreds of billions” into AI clusters.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock