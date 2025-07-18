Peter Thiel-Backed Hadrian Raises $260 Million To Build AI-Powered Mega Factory In Arizona

Hadrian, a defense manufacturing startup, has successfully concluded a $260 million Series C funding round, led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Lux Capital.

What Happened: The funding will be utilized to establish a new 270,000 square foot factory in Mesa, Arizona, and expand its Torrance, California, location, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The expansion is intended to strengthen Hadrian's shipbuilding and naval defense capabilities.

Hadrian’s CEO, Chris Power, emphasized the need for a substantial advancement in the U.S. manufacturing model compared to China’s.

The company is disrupting the traditional defense contracting industry, dominated by major players such as Northrop Grumman NOC and Lockheed Martin LMT, to enhance U.S. defense production and secure Department of Defense contracts.

The new Arizona facility, set to commence operations by Christmas, will generate 350 local jobs. Hadrian plans to establish four to five additional facilities within the next year to support Department of Defense requirements.

Hadrian uses robotics and artificial intelligence to automate its factories, with the goal of boosting American worker productivity. The company says it can train employees in just 30 days and make them ten times more efficient.

Notable investors in this funding round include Andreessen Horowitz and Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital. This round follows a $92 million funding round that the company closed in late 2023.

Why It Matters: The defense tech industry has been witnessing significant developments in recent times. In June, Anduril Industries secured $2.5 billion in fresh capital, doubling its valuation to $30.5 billion. This marked a pivotal moment in the company’s rapid ascent within the national security sector. The funding was also led by Thiel’s Founders Fund.

Thiel’s influence in the defense tech sector has been growing. In July, defense tech billionaire Palmer Luckey spearheaded the launch of Erebor, a digital-only bank targeting startups, cryptocurrency businesses, and defense contractors. The venture brought together a powerhouse of tech investors, including Thiel’s Founders Fund.

In 2024, Palantir Technologies PLTR formed a strategic partnership with the Israeli Defense Ministry to support military operations, following talks in Tel Aviv between Israeli officials and Palantir co-founders Thiel and Alex Karp.

Photo courtesy: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images