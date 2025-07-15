Tesla Rival Rivian's Custom Google Maps Is Here

Rivian Automotive RIVN announced on Tuesday that it has launched a new navigation system powered by Alphabet GOOGL Google Maps.

The Tesla TSLA rival partnered with Google to introduce Rivian Navigation with Google Maps, which uses the Google Maps Auto SDK.

This tool allows Rivian to design a custom in-car navigation experience while leveraging Google’s advanced routing, traffic data, satellite imagery, and location details.

Rivian drivers will continue to enjoy unique features such as EV charging stop planning and Charging Scores, now enhanced by Google Maps’ reliable data. The rollout of the new navigation system begins on Tuesday for all Rivian owners.

Google also plans to collaborate with other automakers to help them build personalized navigation systems using the Auto SDK.

In related news, Rivian is reportedly enhancing its EV charging experience through a new vehicle and mobile app software update.

The revamped Energy app now includes a “Charging” tab to show energy intake and a new “Energy Monitor” to track energy output from climate control, outlets, and drive systems.

A “Trip Target” feature offers real-time charging recommendations during navigation, while a new tool lets users precondition the battery on demand for quicker DC charging.

Chief Software Officer Wassym Bensaid said Rivian will roll out a “Smart Charging” feature in July, allowing scheduled home charging. Furthermore, in 2025, the company plans to introduce bidirectional charging so vehicles can power external devices.

The company remains committed to the $45,000 starting price for its upcoming R2 electric vehicle, even as trade tensions and tariffs grow. It expects tariffs to add about $2,000 per unit in 2025.

On May 22, on CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Rivian outperformed Lucid Group LCID.

Rivian stock is down close to 4% year-to-date, lagging the NASDAQ Composite Index’s 8% returns.

Price Action: Rivian stock is trading higher by 0.82% to $12.84 at last check Tuesday.

