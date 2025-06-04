Rivian EVs Just Got Smarter: New App Tracks Energy Use And Speeds Up Charging

Rivian Automotive RIVN is revamping the charging experience for its electric vehicle customers.

The EV maker is launching a software update to its vehicles and smartphone app, offering more transparency about energy consumption and faster charging speeds, the Verge reported on Tuesday.

Rivian’s Energy app will now include “Charging” for energy intake and “Energy Monitor” for energy output.

The Charging tab shows a detailed breakdown of where the energy is going, including the battery and any connected accessories.

The Energy Monitor tab contains a new chart detailing how climate, outlets, and drive systems consume energy.

A new “Trip Target” feature provides charging recommendations when using navigation for a trip involving a charging stop to notify customers when they need to charge for the rest of the journey.

Rivian is also adding a feature to precondition the battery on demand. The company obtained faster DC charging via a software update for its first- and second-generation EVs by optimizing battery temperatures in simulation.

Wassym Bensaid, Rivian’s chief software officer, told the Verge that it will roll out a new “Smart Charging” feature in July that allows customers to time their home-charging sessions.

In 2025, Rivian will launch a new bidirectional charging feature that enables users to utilize their vehicles as mobile power generators to send power to electronic devices.

Rivian stock surged over 28% in the last 12 months despite challenges associated with public EV charging, federal spending on charging installations, and the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

Despite mounting concerns over global trade tensions and tariffs, the company remains committed to the $45,000 starting price for the upcoming R2 electric vehicle. It expects per-unit tariff impacts of approximately $2,000 for 2025.

Price Action: Rivian shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $14.51 premarket at last check Wednesday.

