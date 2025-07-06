Cuban's AI Prediction, IBM's Rise, Musk's New Hire And More: This Week In AI

As we wrap up another eventful week, the tech world continues to buzz with exciting news and predictions. From Mark Cuban‘s bold forecast about the future of AI to IBM‘s surprising performance, there’s plenty to catch up on. Let’s dive into the top stories that caught our attention over the weekend.

Mark Cuban Predicts AI Will Create The First Trillionaire

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban shared his belief that artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to the creation of the world’s first trillionaire. During the “High Performance” podcast by CNBC, Cuban suggested that the future trillionaire will likely be someone who innovatively harnesses AI. He speculated that this groundbreaking innovation might emerge from an unexpected source.

IBM Outperforms Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla in 2025

As Nvidia Corp. NVDA became the most valuable publicly traded company, another tech giant, nicknamed ‘Big Blue,’ has quietly outpaced the Magnificent 7 and the Jensen Huang-led tech giant in 2025. International Business Machines Corp. IBM has emerged as one of the most profitable artificial intelligence plays this year.

Elon Musk’s xAI Hires Katie Miller Amid Controversial Permit Win

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has hired Katie Miller, wife of President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, as a communications manager. This comes just as the company secured a controversial permit for its Memphis data center operations.

Experts Debate AI’s Impact On Employment

The impact of artificial intelligence on employment continues to be a hot topic of debate. Market veteran Jim Cramer thinks that “AI is still not trusted,” while others see trouble brewing in the labor market due to the automation of several human-led jobs.

Dan Ives Urges Apple to Acquire Perplexity AI

Tech analyst Daniel Ives has urged Apple Inc. AAPL to make quick moves and acquire Perplexity AI for its search engine. Ives stated that Apple needs to “make a move,” during an interview with CNBC.

