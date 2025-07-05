Mark Cuban Predicts AI Will Create The First Trillionaire And 'It Could Just Be One Dude In The Basement'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said that he believes artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to the creation of the world’s first trillionaire.

What Happened: Cuban, aged 66, predicted this during the "High Performance" podcast by CNBC on Sunday. He highlighted that the future trillionaire will likely be someone who innovatively harnesses AI.

He remarked, "We haven't seen the best, or the craziest, of what [AI] is going to be able to do." He also speculated that this groundbreaking innovation might emerge from an unexpected source, noting, "Not only do I think it'll create a trillionaire, but it could be just one dude in the basement."

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CEO Scott Boatwright recently pointed out AI’s effectiveness in cutting down hiring time by 75%, according to Fortune. Cuban compared AI’s potential to the early days of personal computers and smartphones, predicting it will become essential.

Despite AI’s promising future, Cuban acknowledged potential challenges, including job displacement and environmental impacts. He encouraged people to engage with AI tools like ChatGPT to better understand and improve them, emphasizing the importance of familiarizing oneself with this rapidly evolving technology.

"I'm not saying that all of a sudden, there are going to be robots that are smarter than people … But we'll find ways to make our lives better," Cuban added.

Why It Matters: Mark Cuban has long been a vocal advocate for technological innovation. His insights into AI’s potential to create unprecedented wealth come amid a broader conversation about the transformative power of technology.

Cuban’s entrepreneurial journey, which began with the founding of MicroSolutions at age 24, underscores his belief in hard work and innovation as keys to success. He has previously shared his struggles, including not taking a vacation for seven years while building his first company.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com