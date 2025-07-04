The stock market's buzzing with euphoria, with the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index at 78—"Extreme Greed" for the first time since March 2024.

Investors are all-in, and this frothy market is ripe for bold moves in growth stocks. Here are five long trades to surf this wave. Buckle up—this market's fizzier than a shaken soda can.

1. Bitcoin Miners (MARA, RIOT): Crypto Reserve Rocket

The U.S. government's push for a Bitcoin BTC/USD strategic reserve has crypto miners like MARA Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Platforms Inc RIOT in the spotlight. X posts are hyping a Bitcoin bull run.

Both stocks are breaking above their eight, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

With both stocks soaring on the Bitcoin reserve sentiment, any dips might be opportunities for a leveraged bet on the crypto mania.

2. Nvidia Corp NVDA : AI's Unstoppable Beast

Nvidia remains the greed poster child, courtesy the tech world’s promising insatiable AI chip demand. The company has maintained its AI dominance and continues to be a top pick for growth-oriented investors, specially those looking to profit from a greed-oriented market.

The stock trades comfortably above all moving averages, and has made a Golden Cross recently, indicating the rally still has room. The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator at 6.56 continues to trend bullish while the RSI (relative strength index) flirts with the overbought territory.

3. Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR : Data's Darling

Palantir has been riding the data and AI wave too, with its stock roaring over 390% in the past year, 78%+ YTD. Meanwhile, Wall Street has been touting its AI-driven government and commercial contracts. Recent partnerships and investments also indicate that Palantir has been foraying beyond defense and into aviation.

The stock's been treading north, broadly, with occasional dips offering buying opportunities to Palantir bulls.

4. Tesla Inc TSLA : Robotaxi Rocket Fuel

Tesla is electric with its Robotaxi becoming the talk of the town. Recently, the stock’s hit a few speed bumps, akin to its latest tech launch. While Tesla’s robotaxi rollout in Austin has fueled stock momentum, but safety concerns and NHTSA scrutiny signal caution ahead. Widespread traffic violations by Tesla's self-driving cars are drawing regulatory attention—investors may want to temper the hype.

Technicals side with caution too, as the stock has dipped below most moving averages, finding support in the 200-day SMA (simple moving average). The RSI is neutral at 47.59 but a negative MACD again speaks caution. Overall, the growth-oriented Tesla bulls may see this as a buy-the-dip opportunity. Though investors must be warned, that Tesla stock, being driven a lot by sentiment, doesn’t some without speed bumps.

5. Coinbase Global Inc COIN : Crypto's Comeback Kid

Coinbase is another stock riding the Bitcoin reserve wave, with Wall Street noting its role in custody and trading.

The stock has seen and uptick in and strong trading volume recently, driven by the Bitcoin reserve momentum. With an RSI of 68.09 and a healthy MACD at 30.30, COIN stock trades above moving averages – both short and long-term. For those seeking to profit from a greedy market, COIN is definitely a play on crypto greed.

Extreme greed can make heroes – or bagholders. These five trades ride the current wave, but frothy markets demand sharp entries, tighter stops, and zero complacency. Ride the trend, but don't forget: euphoria always overstays its welcome… until it doesn't.

