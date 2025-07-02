Palantir's Tech To Supercharge US Navy Shipbuilding

BlueForge Alliance and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR on Wednesday announced the launch of “Warp Speed for Warships,” a new initiative aimed at modernizing the U.S. Navy’s shipbuilding efforts through digital transformation and faster production timelines.

The project, funded by the Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program, builds on the existing partnership between the nonprofit defense integrator and Palantir. Its goal is to strengthen national maritime capabilities by streamlining collaboration among shipbuilders, suppliers, and key defense partners.

The program utilizes Palantir’s Warp Speed operating system, built on its Foundry platform, to connect stakeholders in real time, enhance supply chain visibility, and reduce bottlenecks across the defense manufacturing network. Coupled with BlueForge’s expertise in embedded manufacturing, the initiative aims to accelerate delivery and improve production readiness.

Also Read: Palantir, Accenture Partner To Infuse AI Into Federal Agency Workflows

“Our strategic partnership with Palantir is about moving with urgency and precision, equipping America’s industrial base with the tools it needs to meet unprecedented demand,” said Kiley Wren, co-founder and co-CEO of BlueForge Alliance.

Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir, described the collaboration as a critical step in maintaining U.S. maritime superiority and providing shipbuilders with the tools to ensure strategic advantage and peace.

General Dynamics Corp. GD and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. HII are among the companies likely to benefit from this initiative. Additionally, defense-oriented ETFs such as the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR could see increased relevance as the program develops.

As Palantir launches its Navy modernization effort with BlueForge, a senior executive compared the company to the next Amazon Web Services. He argued Palantir’s platform solves core enterprise challenges, letting startups build advanced tools without reinventing infrastructure.

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading higher by 0.08% at $130.79 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock