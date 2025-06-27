Marc Benioff Says AI Now Handles Up To 50% Of Work At Salesforce — Could An AI Agent Eventually Take Over His Job?

On Thursday, Salesforce, Inc. CRM CEO Marc Benioff reiterated that artificial intelligence is already handling up to half of the company's tasks and revealed whether an AI agent could replace him in the future.

What Happened: During an interview with Bloomberg, Benioff said that AI has been integrated into critical functions at Salesforce. "We're looking at productivity levels of 30 to 50% this year in key functions like engineering, coding and support.”

When asked if an AI agent could eventually replace him, Benioff quipped, "I hope so," acknowledging his response was partly in jest.

Why It's Important: Benioff previously also spoke about AI handling 30% to 50% of the company's workload, calling it a "digital labor revolution."

He has also stated that AI is replacing human tasks with approximately 93% accuracy, enabling employees to focus on more valuable work.

Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has been pushing for a 32-hour workweek, arguing that advancements in AI and automation should boost productivity and give workers more free time.

His latest statement came after Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced its third round of 2025 layoffs, mainly affecting sales and customer-facing roles due to AI-related changes.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN CEO Andy Jassy also warned of corporate job cuts driven by AI efficiency, prompting employee backlash.

