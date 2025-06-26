AI Runs Up To Half The Show At Salesforce, CEO Says

Salesforce, Inc. CRM CEO Marc Benioff said on Thursday that artificial intelligence is now responsible for handling between 30% and 50% of the company's workload.

The Details: Salesforce is rapidly increasing its use of AI to automate tasks and streamline operations, Benioff told CNBC in an interview.

The CEO emphasized that everyone must recognize how AI is taking over jobs previously done by humans, enabling teams to concentrate on higher-value activities.

Read Next: AST SpaceMobile Stock Downgraded, Rocket Lab Prepares Electron Launch: Space Stock Countdown

Benioff described this shift as a "digital labor revolution," noting that Salesforce's AI implementations have achieved about 93% accuracy—a level he considers strong, though he admits that perfect accuracy is unrealistic.

He also pointed out that other providers struggle to match this level of precision, largely due to insufficient data and metadata.

The impact of AI adoption is being felt across the tech industry, with Salesforce itself eliminating over 1,000 jobs earlier this year as part of its AI-driven restructuring.

Other major companies, such as CrowdStrike and Klarna, are also reducing their workforces as they invest in AI. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has mentioned plans to utilize AI to make the company's workforce more efficient.

What Else: On Tuesday, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP announced a major collaboration with Salesforce to deploy Salesforce's Agentforce platform—an AI-driven tool designed to embed digital agents into operational workflows to streamline customer and sales processes.

Salesforce will also leverage its Data Cloud, Consumer Goods Cloud, Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud platforms to help unify PepsiCo's data streams and automate marketing and retail execution.

Beyond consumer goods, Salesforce is expanding Agentforce into other industries such as healthcare, showcasing the broad applicability of its AI-powered solutions.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock