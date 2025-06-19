YouTube Shorts Will Soon Feature Veo 3 AI Video Tools With Audio And Higher Quality — But Creators May Need A Paid Plan

YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, is preparing to integrate Veo 3 AI video generation model into Shorts.

What Happened: During a keynote at the Cannes Lions Festival posted on Tuesday, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan announced that the company will roll out Veo 3, Google's latest generative AI video model, to YouTube Shorts later this summer.

Mohan noted that Veo 3 offers higher video quality and audio integration, suggesting Shorts could soon support richer, AI-powered content creation.

However, it remains unclear whether the Veo 3 features will be free for Shorts creators. Currently, Veo 3 access requires a paid subscription to Google's AI Pro or AI Ultra plans. YouTube has not confirmed whether that requirement will apply within Shorts.

Why It's Important: The move comes as YouTube Shorts surpasses 200 billion daily views, underscoring the platform's rapid growth and its battle for short-form dominance against TikTok and Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META Instagram Reels.

Google unveiled Veo 3 at its annual developer conference last month. The new version now features realistic audio, including sound effects, ambient noise, and spoken dialogue, setting it apart from competitors like OpenAI’s Sora, Runway ML Gen-4, Meta's MovieGen, Pika Labs and Stability AI's Stable Video 4D 2.0, none of which currently offer audio support.

