Amazon Extends Prime Day In July As Tariff-Hit Shoppers Hunt Bargain Deals

Amazon.Com Inc AMZN announced on Tuesday that its annual Prime Day sales event will be held from July 8 to July 11, expanding from two to four days.

Prime members have double the time to shop millions of deals, with savings on everything from pantry staples and snacks for summer gatherings to home improvement must-haves, back-to-school supplies, health, and personal care finds, family-favorite toys, bestselling books, pet essentials, and even premium and luxury splurges.

Members can enjoy discounts across brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s.

These special offers launch daily at midnight PDT and remain available for a limited time while supplies last.

Members can also check back frequently to discover incredible savings, with deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event.

As the Trump administration’s tariff policies take effect, making foreign-manufactured goods more expensive for U.S. consumers, investors are keenly focused on Amazon’s upcoming shopping event.

Prior reports indicate that Amazon has been proactively engaging its suppliers, urging them to offer significant low, double-digit discounts across a wide array of products, from homeware to consumer electronics.

Goldman Sachs analysts told the Financial Times that the tariffs would affect 6%-12% of Amazon’s operating margins in 2025.

Several logistics providers and analysts told the Financial Times that Amazon had brought forward shipments and had pivoted to purchasing goods from suppliers in the U.S.

Reportedly, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy did not note any significant changes in consumer spending.

In 2024, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth projected a total GMV of $12.4 billion for Prime Day, reflecting a 12% increase backed by total retail net sales of $7.9 billion, marking an 11% growth. Notably, $5.8 billion of these net sales are deemed incremental, representing a 13% rise compared to sales without Prime Day.

According to Anmuth, Prime Day’s financial impact extends beyond the two-day event. The analyst noted that Prime Day drives Prime Member acquisition.

Price Action: Amazon stock was down 0.92% at $214.11 premarket at last check Tuesday.

