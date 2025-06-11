Nvidia's Generative AI To Fuel Hyper-Scalable 3D Rendering For L'Oréal

L’Oréal Groupe announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Nvidia Corp. NVDA to unlock AI’s potential in multiple aspects of beauty.

Through this collaboration, L’Oréal and its partner ecosystem will leverage the Nvidia AI Enterprise platform for rapid development and deployment of AI, like scaling 3D digital rendering of L’Oréal products, for a fusion of physical AI and generative AI, expanding creative possibilities.

A company press release said that 3D digital rendering of products, combined with generative AI, allows for more creative, hyper-scalable campaigns that improve consumer engagement across social media, e-commerce and influencer marketing.

Nvidia stock has been up over 19% in the last 12 months, backed by the AI frenzy and partially offset by the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya noted Nvidia remains best positioned to benefit from the ongoing AI tide, supported by a multi-year lead in performance (AI scaling), pipeline, incumbency, scale, and developer support. Also, the company’s rack-scale systems are in full production, and overall AI demand continues to rise for inference reasoning and sovereign AI.

The analyst asserted Nvidia’s expanding portfolio implies a broad set of AI products across cloud, enterprise, humanoid robots, workstations, gaming, software libraries, quantum, and 6G, all underlying what Nvidia referred to as a “multi-trillion dollar AI factory” industry.

Price Action: Nvidia stock is trading lower by 0.04% to $143.90 premarket at last check Wednesday.

