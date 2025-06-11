Supermicro Teams Up With Nvidia To Supercharge Europe's AI Factories With Powerful Server Solutions

Super Micro Computer SMCI announced Wednesday that it is expanding its portfolio of solutions designed for Nvidia Corp NVDA Blackwell Architecture to the European market.

The AI server company introduced over 30 solution stacks for Nvidia HGX B200, GB200 NVL72, and RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition deployments. This enables rapid time-to-online for European enterprise AI factories across any environment.

Through close collaboration with Nvidia, Supermicro’s solution stack enables the deployment of Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory validated design and supports the upcoming introduction of Nvidia Blackwell Ultra solutions later this year, including Nvidia GB300 NVL72 and HGX B300.

In addition to Supermicro’s growing selections of air-cooled and liquid-cooled Nvidia HGX B200 systems and Nvidia GB200 NVL72 that are rapidly adopted and deployed globally, Supermicro is further expanding the portfolio, such as the new 4U front I/O liquid-cooled Supermicro Nvidia HGX B200 system incorporating Supermicro’s DLC-2 technology. This allows customers to deploy significantly more compute power within existing facility constraints while maintaining optimal thermal performance for sustained AI workloads.

In May, Supermicro announced it is taking orders for enterprise AI systems with Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

In May, Raymond James initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer, saying AI platforms constitute approximately 70% of Supermicro’s revenue, positioning it as a dominant player among branded server vendors.

Raymond James noted that Supermicro has effectively positioned itself with traditional branded IT vendors.

Price Action: SMCI shares were trading higher by 0.77% to $43.24 premarket at last check Wednesday.

