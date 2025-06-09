WWDC 2025 Not Expected To Have Any Major AI Breakthroughs, But Apple Analyst Says Watch Out For These 3 Key Points

Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to highlight its artificial intelligence strategy at WWDC 2025, but according to top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, no breakthroughs are anticipated, although the company can still meet market expectations.

What Happened: On Monday, Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities, took to X, formerly Twitter and shared three key points to watch out for at Apple WWDC 2025.

He explained Apple's focus at WWDC 2025 will be on AI advancements, while other updates like UI changes and OS improvements will take a secondary role.

Kuo stated that Apple is not expected to unveil any major breakthroughs in AI technology during the event.

See Also: Pierre Ferragu Takes Apple To Task For Dismissing The AI Revolution: ‘Has Its Head In The Sand’

However, with low market expectations, Apple could still meet them by clearly explaining how AI will work across its devices and offering a roadmap for its future development.

“No major breakthroughs in Apple’s AI technology are expected,” he stated, adding, “Still, with the market’s limited expectations, Apple can meet them by clearly explaining how AI features will work on devices and outlining a development timeline.”

Kuo also pointed out that Apple's AI announcements in the past year were optimistic but were met with a lack of significant AI rollouts.

He said that while Apple's hardware and chip development can support AI services, the company has yet to differentiate itself in the AI space, and there is no guarantee of a competitive advantage just because of its hardware.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: Apple's AI plans are under significant scrutiny, as the company attempts to catch up with rivals like OpenAI, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google.

Though WWDC typically focuses on software, previously it was reported that Apple may unveil three hardware products this year: a redesigned Mac Pro featuring Apple Silicon, a new ‘HomePad' smart display possibly linked to a new homeOS and an updated AirTag 2.

WWDC 2025 marks Apple's final major event ahead of the iPhone 17 launch this fall, making it a likely opportunity for hardware reveals. The event runs from June 9 to 13, with the keynote livestream scheduled for June 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

Price Action: Apple shares have fallen 16.37% so far this year, though they have climbed 140.76% over the past five years, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show a downward price trend for Apple across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional metrics can be found here.

Photo Courtesy: Lester Balajadia on Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.