Kanye West Once Gifted Kim Kardashian Stocks In Apple, Netflix, Amazon And Disney — And His Financial Foresight Continues To Benefit Her Wealth

Even though Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's relationship is a thing of the past, West’s investments in stocks for his ex-wife continue to thrive, significantly boosting her financial portfolio.

What Happened: Despite their high-profile divorce, West’s financial decisions continue to influence Kardashian’s wealth. According to Forbes, her net worth currently stands at $1.7 billion.

Kanye made strategic stock investments on Kardashian's behalf before their separation, many of which have seen impressive returns.

In 2017, Kardashian revealed that her husband, West, gave her an extraordinary Christmas gift: stock worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in major companies like Walt Disney Co. DIS, Netflix Inc. NFLX, Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Adidas ADDYY.

See Also: After ‘I’m A Nazi’ Rant On X, Kanye West Is Reportedly Considering A Token After All

If an investor had mirrored West's gift to Kardashian by investing $1,000 in each of these companies, here's how that portfolio would have performed:

Company Stock Price (Christmas 2017) Stock Price (Now) $1,000 Investment Value Today Percentage Gain Disney (DIS) $104.39 $112.53 $1,077.97 +7.80% Netflix (NFLX) $189.94 $1,250.52 $6,583.76 +558.38% Apple (AAPL) $41.07 $200.63 $4,885.07 +388.51% Amazon (AMZN) $58.42 $207.91 $3,558.88 +255.89% Adidas (ADDYY) $94.26 $120.46 $1,277.95 +27.80% Note: Stock prices from 2017 are adjusted to reflect splits and dividends.

Over the past five years, Disney shares have declined by 9.85%, while Netflix has surged 198.03%. Apple shares have risen 142.07%, Amazon is up 67.47% and Adidas has fallen by 19.25%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Why It's Important: Kardashian is a television personality, entrepreneur and social media icon who first gained widespread recognition in 2007 through the E! reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which chronicled the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Beyond television, she has built a successful business empire with ventures like KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and the shapewear brand SKIMS.

West, on the other hand, is an American rapper, producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. In October 2021, he legally changed his name to Ye, citing its spiritual significance.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of his generation, Ye has sold over 135 million records globally, according to People.

Ye is known for his bold public statements and widely publicized personal life. In the fashion world, he founded the Yeezy brand.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Tinseltown on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.