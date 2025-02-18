Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Joins Forces With Nike For Fitness Fashion, Stock Gains

Nike, Inc. NKE shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The company has announced the launch of NikeSKIMS, a new brand developed in collaboration with SKIMS, for the global fitness and activewear industry.

Skims is an American shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian.

This partnership merges Nike’s innovation and athlete insights with SKIMS’ focus on body inclusivity, particularly for activewear for women. The brand intends to deliver training apparel, footwear, and accessories designed to meet the needs of women athletes worldwide.

NikeSKIMS will debut its first collection this spring in the U.S. at select retail locations and online at nike.com/NikeSKIMS.

The brand will expand globally in 2026, reaching new markets and retail locations, including wholesale partners.

The product line will be available in extended sizing, ensuring that more women athletes can benefit from the brand’s offerings.

“We’re energized by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSKIMS,” says Heidi O’Neill, President of Consumer, Product & Brand, NIKE, Inc. “This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks an incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation.”

SKIMS CEO Jens Grede echoed the sentiment, noting that the partnership combines SKIMS’ commitment to body confidence with Nike’s athletic excellence, creating a new standard in activewear.

According to Benzinga Pro, NKE stock has lost over 27% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF MVAL.

Price Action: NKE shares are trading higher by 4.07% to $76.02 at last check Tuesday.

