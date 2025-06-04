June 4, 2025 11:13 AM 1 min read

GlobalFoundries Commits $16 Billion To US Chip Expansion As AI Drives Demand

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

GlobalFoundries Inc. GFS plans to inject $16 billion into expanding its semiconductor manufacturing and packaging operations across New York and Vermont facilities.

What Happened: The company announced on Wednesday that it aims to boost domestic chipmaking.

The funding includes $13 billion for facility expansion and $3 billion for R&D. The focus is on silicon photonics, GaN power technologies, and advanced packaging.

The announcement comes after the launch of the New York Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center—the first U.S.-based facility dedicated to silicon photonics packaging.

Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor’s Japan Chip Factory Faces Delays, While U.S. Expansion Takes Priority

Why It Matters: CEO Tim Breen said the AI boom is fueling demand for GF’s technologies. The company makes a proprietary FDX platform and silicon photonics solutions.

GlobalFoundries aims to support next-gen data centers and edge devices with energy-efficient, high-performance chips built in America.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the move exemplifies America’s latest reshoring efforts under the Trump administration.

Industry leaders, including Apple Inc‘s AAPL Tim Cook, SpaceX‘s Gwynne Shotwell, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.‘s AMD Lisa Su, and Qualcomm‘s QCOM Cristiano Amon, voiced support, citing the importance of a reliable U.S. semiconductor supply chain.

Related ETFs: iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX and VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH.

Price Action: GFS shares are trading higher by 1.50% at $37.42 on the last check on Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

GFS Logo
GFSGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
$37.120.68%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.08
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
59.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$204.370.54%
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$117.600.25%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$20.300.07%
QCOM Logo
QCOMQualcomm Inc
$149.670.49%
SMH Logo
SMHVanEck Semiconductor ETF
$251.721.18%
SOXX Logo
SOXXiShares Semiconductor ETF
$216.871.52%
TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$203.643.05%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved