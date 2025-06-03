Trump Taps Japan To Help Build $175 Billion US 'Golden Dome' Missile Shield: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly reached out to Japan for assistance in developing the technology for his proposed ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense shield.

What Happened: The President discussed the potential collaboration with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during a recent phone call, Reuters reported, citing Nikkei. The two nations are expected to work together on systems to intercept incoming threats, with Japan’s involvement potentially influencing ongoing tariff negotiations with the U.S.

The U.S. and Japan have a history of collaboration on ballistic missile defense, including the co-development of an interceptor designed to target warheads in space.

Earlier this month, Trump revealed the chosen design for the $175 billion missile defense shield and named U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein to head the initiative, with a target completion date by the end of his 2029 term. The Congressional Budget Office projects that the total cost could reach $831 billion over 20 years.

Why It Matters: The ‘Golden Dome’ project has been a subject of international concern. China has voiced serious concerns over the project, citing “strong offensive implications” and potential for an arms race. North Korea has also expressed disapproval, terming it a “very dangerous threatening initiative.”

Meanwhile, Trump, last week, stated that Canada could also become a part of the Golden Dome project for free, provided it becomes the 51st state, otherwise, it would have to pay $61 billion.

Experts have warned that the ‘Golden Dome’ could trigger a new space arms race, leading to the militarization of space. The involvement of Japan, a key U.S. ally, could further complicate the geopolitical landscape.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
























