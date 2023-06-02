Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Are Secretly Monitoring But Not Talking About Yet

Investors are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks and retail traders have countless methods at their disposal to uncover new information. For some, this may be overwhelming.

Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

The index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors and casual readers should watch them.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of June 1, 2023.

Wearable Devices WLDS: Shares of digital devices company Wearable Devices surged Thursday as the company announced it commenced commercial manufacturing of the Mudra Brand for the Apple Watch. The company said its Mudra Brand uses innovative manufacturing to help with durability, flexibility and integration for the Apple Watch. The stock saw increased interest from Benzinga readers over the week.

Inventiva IVA: The biopharmaceutical company saw strong interest over the week alongside several analyst updates. HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and a $35 price target. Roth MKM initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $11 price target. The company provided an update in May on its cash and pipeline.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD: On the heels of the first quarter financial results of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, semiconductor companies have seen strong interest. The results from Nvidia could be good or bad for AMD, a rival in several areas. Bank of America kept a Neutral rating on the stock and raised the price target to $135. Shares of AMD are down 7% in the last five trading days. In 2023, shares are up over 80%, a significant return, but one that trails the returns of Nvidia.

C3.AI Inc AI: Enterprise artificial intelligence company C3.ai Inc reported fourth-quarter financial results that saw revenue and earnings per share come in better than analysts’ estimates. The company shared an update on its deals pipeline and mentioned the strength of its enterprise AI applications growing faster than predicted. Guidance from the company is projecting revenue to increase 11% to 20% year-over-year for the full fiscal year. With the strength of AI-related stocks and shares up 189% year-to-date, the guidance was likely weak in the eyes of some investors.

SunCar Technologies Group SDA: Chinese automotive company SunCar went public via SPAC merger with Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited. The deal was recently completed with the name and ticker change. With a high redemption of shares and a low float, shares of the company have shot up to more than $40.

That’s a wrap for this edition of the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index.

