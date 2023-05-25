Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Are Secretly Monitoring But Not Talking About Yet (Including Several Impacted By Nvidia)

Investors are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks and retail traders have countless methods at their disposal to uncover new information.

For some this may be overwhelming.

Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

The index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors and casual readers should watch them.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of May 25, 2023.

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR: Shares of Palantir hit new 52-week highs earlier in the week. Shares rose on a large purchase by Ark Invest and are also seeing support as the stock gets momentum as an artificial intelligence play.

The company reported financial results earlier this month that beat estimates and noted that demand was strong for its AI platform.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. BMR: The video technology and image science software company saw shares rise over 100% on Thursday on the heels of integration with Nvidia Corporation NVDA. The small-cap stock saw its content adaptive bit rate library integrated with Nvidia Video Codec.

Sealsq Corp LAES: This semiconductor company saw shares fall Thursday on the heels of a strong earnings report from Nvidia.

Sealsq issued a press release Thursday that highlighted its AI-powered data processing pipeline. The company said its platform can help customers handle “real-time streaming data from IoT satellites and sensors.”

Nio Inc - ADR NIO: Electric vehicle company Nio saw shares fall Thursday on the heels of Chinese EV peer XPeng Inc reporting first-quarter financial results. The results from XPeng were lower than expected and guidance also came in shy of analysts’ estimates.

Analyst downgrades for XPeng may have put pressure on Nio as the company often shares in negative catalysts in China for the EV sector like COVID-19 concerns and supply chain issues.

ProShares Ultra Pro Short QQQ ETF SQQ: It’s not every week that an ETF jumps out with extreme interest from readers. The ProShares Ultra Pro Short QQQ ETF, which is a leveraged inverse ETF of the Nasdaq 100, saw strong interest over the week.

The interest comes as the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, was up Thursday on the strength of Nvidia stock hitting new 52-week highs. Shares of QQQ are up 29% year-to-date in 2023.

The higher interest in SQQQ could suggest that investors are looking for a way to hedge their investments or bet against the continued growth of top technology stocks in the Nasdaq 100.

