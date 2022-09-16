Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector

As of the close of business on Thursday, 9/15, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.90%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

GEVO INC GEVO 26.54%

26.54% DANIMER SCIENTIFIC DNMR 26.45%

26.45% AMYRIS INC AMRS 21.54%

21.54% LIVENT CORPORATION LTHM 20.62%

20.62% GREEN PLAINS INC GPRE 18.31%

18.31% LIGHTWAVE LOGIC LWLG 17.40%

17.40% UNITED STATES STEE X 16.06%

16.06% PIEDMONT LITHIUM I PLL 13.76%

13.76% MGP INGREDIENTS MGPI 12.44%

12.44% WD-40 CO WDFC 11.87%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE