As of the close of business on Friday, 9/2, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Technology Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Technology sector stands at 3.37%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

AVAYA HOLDINGS COR AVYA 54.87%

54.87% MICROSTRATEGY MSTR 34.92%

34.92% RIOT BLOCKCHAIN IN RIOT 30.59%

30.59% DESKTOP METAL INC DM 28.52%

28.52% MICROVISION INC MVIS 26.45%

26.45% IROBOT CORP IRBT 22.56%

22.56% PAR TECHNOLOGY CP PAR 21.09%

21.09% AMERICAN VIRTUAL AVCT 20.98%

20.98% 8X8 INC NEW EGHT 20.86%

20.86% LUMINAR TECHNOLOGI LAZR 20.46%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE