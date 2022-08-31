As of the close of business on Tuesday, 8/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.65%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

AGRIFY CORPORATION AGFY 35.24%

VIRGIN GALACTIC HL SPCE 30.90%

XOMETRY INC XMTR 22.17%

3M COMPANY MMM 21.80%

CHART INDUSTRIES GTLS 18.54%

FLUOR CORP FLR 16.46%

FUELCELL ENERGY FCEL 15.01%

AMMO INC POWW 14.97%

LIGHTNING EMOTORS ZEV 14.23%

PLUG POWER INC PLUG 13.85%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE