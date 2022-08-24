This Company Says It Is Bringing Top-Class Speed and Security To Customers Networks Using This Motorola Device

Wi-Fi, the networking technology that uses radio waves to allow high-speed data transfer over short distances, has transformed how people access the internet today. It has made the internet more affordable and accessible to millions worldwide.

While the technology's history dates back to 1971, Wi-Fi first gained ground in 1985 when the U.S. Federal Communications Commission released the 900 megahertz (MHz), 2.4 gigahertz (GHz) and 5.8 GHz radio spectrum bands for unlicensed use.

Since then, several players, including AT&T Inc. T, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and T-Mobile Us Inc. TMUS, have helped propel the growth of the sector.

These providers, however, are in business thanks to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO and Nokia Oyj NOKIA that continue to develop various WiFi iterations.

Until recently, Wi-Fi operated on two bands — 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The birth of Wi-Fi 6 saw the introduction of various features to improve efficiency and reduce latency for the two bands.

Wi-Fi 6E has been introduced to extend the capacity, coverage and performance of Wi-Fi 6 into the 6-GHz band. Wi-Fi 6E devices can deliver greater performance while supporting more Wi-Fi users simultaneously, even in congested areas.

Wi-Fi 6 products continue to grow in the consumer market, making up 28.2% of the consumer segment's total revenue and 13.1% of shipments.

The industry's growth opportunities could be good news for junior players like Minim Inc. MINM, who might be deploying the latest technology to make internet services accessible to all.

The company says it is the creator of intelligent networking products that helps people do more and live better with connectivity. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure Wi-Fi experience, leading to happy and safe homes.

Headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, Minim reports it delivers innovative, software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand.

Motorola Q14

The company might be taking a step into the future by introducing Minim-powered Motorola Q14, the first ever Wi-Fi 6E-enabled, tri-band mesh system in the company's portfolio of intelligent networking devices.

Each node in the 2-pack or 3-pack system can easily manage over 100 connected devices, ensuring more devices can get faster-than-gigabit speeds for all advanced networking needs such as 8K streaming and augmented and virtual reality gaming. The average household now has at least 16 connected devices, according to Parks Associates,which has influenced the consumer demand for networking hardware that can handle growing bandwidth needs like the Motorola Q14.

Minim says the Motorola Q14 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System is competitive with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN's Eero and the TP-Link Deco XE75.

Available in two configurations — the two-pack offers wireless coverage up to 3,500 square feet and the 3-pack covers up to 5,000 square feet — the Motorola Q14 is currently available on MotorolaNetwork.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com. It is expected to be available on BestBuy.com soon.

motosync

To enhance user experience, the company recently announced the award of its patent for a software-driven approach to mesh network onboarding that it says is easy, reliable and standard across several hardware brands and models.

A second pending patent defines a way to identify and secure connected devices without compromising privacy via deep packet inspection (DPI). Minim's patented approach completes device onboarding using only the device's Wi-Fi network.

According to Minim, each device carries its own QR code and is known to Minim's cloud servers. Once a QR code is scanned via the Minim mobile app, the device's unique signature is recognized, and the device's middleware automatically configures the unit.

The approach negates the cost of a one-time-use Bluetooth radio, improves the user experience, offers a standard approach for all Minim-integrated hardware and prevents unexpected devices from configuring to the network.

In-App Chat

Another first claimed by the company is in-app chat support directly in the motosync app powered by Minim. The company says it is the first and only network management software that allows consumers to engage directly with tech support experts via an in-app chatroom for speedy issue resolution.

From Minim's rollouts, it appears the company is looking to punch above its weight by launching cutting-edge technologies alongside competitors. It could be attractive for investors.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured Photo by Minim