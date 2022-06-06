Vanlife: Why This Company Is Looking To Make Its Lithium Batteries A Preferred Choice For Vanlife And The Luxury RV Market

Photo by Gantas Vaičiulėnas from Pexels

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Growth Potential For Lithium-Ion Batteries?

The growth of the EV market and subsequent global demand for lithium-ion batteries could present opportunities for companies like Expion360 Inc. XPON.

Expion360 is an industry producer for lithium batteries and accessories for recreation vehicles, outdoor, marine, residential and industrial uses.

Founded in 2016 by John Yozamp, Expion360 has 10 years of experience in both the recreational vehicle (RV) and solar industries. The company produces advanced premium lithium batteries for RV, marine, golf, industrial, residential and off-grid needs.

The company says its batteries stand out because it uses Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) as its battery chemistry. LiFePO4 chemistry is considered to be a top choice for high energy density, dependability, longevity and safety.

#Vanlife And Luxury RVs

A search of the hashtag #vanlife on Meta Platforms Inc.’s FB Instagram and Facebook platforms, Twitter Inc. TWTR and TikTok reveals an array of vibrant van-dwelling lifestyles. People live in a van that has been modified with basic amenities, such as solar panels, batteries, a bed, storage space, a sink and a toilet.

Some van dwellers live this lifestyle by choice, seeking freedom, self-sufficiency and mobility without paying for “conformist” housing.

Expion360 battery technology could suit #vanlife and the luxury RV market. When people enjoy the open road with their friends and family, Expion thinks they will want a battery that will give them the peace of mind to power their RV lights, appliances and everything else they want to use.

Expion360 says its Lithium (LiFePO4) batteries provide reliable power in a maintenance-free, fast-charging and lightweight design.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 shutting borders around the world, including the U.S., most travelers avoided airlines and hotels, prompting the demand for RVs to skyrocket.

With luxurious RVs costing from $200,000 to more than $2 million, the global recreational vehicle market is projected to grow from $55.90 billion in 2021 to $87.89 billion in 2028 with companies such Thor Industries Inc.’s THO Airstream and SLRV Expedition Vehicles providing the market with RV models with high-end amenities.

Huge automotive players like General Motors Co. GM, Mercedes Benz Group ADR DMLRY, and Ford Motor Co. F also have a significant stake in the #vanlife market.

And finally, more people are buying into the concept of electric vehicles (EVs).

Sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million in 2021, more than tripling their market share from two years earlier. The International Energy Agency released a new report showing that the EV market share jumped from 4.11% in 2020 to 8.57% in 2021.

More EVs from companies like Tesla Inc. TSLA, Xpeng Inc. — ADR XPEV and Fisker Inc. FSR are projected to roll off production lines in the coming years, thanks to technical advancements and the growing availability of lithium-ion batteries.

An estimated 16 million electric vehicles are on the roads worldwide. Because of expected rising demand, the global lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow from $41.1 billion in 2021 to $116.6 billion by 2030.

