Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 4, 2022: Twitter, AMD, Alibaba And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop Corp GME shares spiked last week amid retail investor interest, dominated by the news of the company seeking shareholder approval for a potential stock split. The stock has since settled into its previous trading range.

Twitter Inc TWTR shares are up 20.38% in Monday’s premarket session as Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed the purchase of 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, constructing a 9.2% passive stake in the social media giant.

Tesla Inc TSLA the company recently reported it produced and delivered over 300,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter last year.

AMC Entertainment Inc AMC CEO Adam Aron looks to deliver maximum shareholder value by making a series of “distressed investments” similar to the Hycroft Mining HYMC deal. A tweet, last week from Charles Gasparino of Fox Business said Aron is considering up to six new deals valued at around $500 million.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD announced its acquisition of software development company Pensadao Systems in a deal valued at $1.9 billion. The acquisition is expected to enhance AMD’s data center capacity.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading 4.49% higher in Monday’s premarket session as news of a potential rule change would allow Chinese companies to comply with U.S. regulators, lowering the risk of delisting.

Nio Inc - ADR NIO is trading in sympathy with Alibaba as the news of potential compliance with U.S. regulators has delivered relief to Chinese stocks.

Ford Motor Company F will deliver its first-quarter earnings report on April 27. Analysts expect earnings of 43 cents per share for a decline of 51.69% year-over-year. Revenue estimates are $30.56 billion, 8.93% lower than the same period last year.