All The Stocks That Moved Friday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned.

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO Kevin Simpson of Capital Wealth Planning said he bought shares of Cisco at 12:33 p.m., shares moved 0.18% on mention.

Deere & Company DE Simpson said he bought shares of Deere at 12:33 p.m., shares moved 0.56% lower on mention.

Twitter Inc TWTR Pete Najarian highlighted May $44 calls on Twitter at 12:48 p.m., shares popped 0.26% on mention.

Transocean LTD RIG Najarian mentioned unusual option activity on Transocean at 12:48 p.m., shares popped 3.14% on mention.

Walt Disney Co DIS Disney was mentioned as the call of the day at 12:51 p.m., shares moved 0.10% higher on mention.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM Mentioned in final trades 12:58 p.m., shares are moving 0.17% higher since.

Uber Technologies Inc UBER Mentioned in final trades 12:58 p.m., shares are moving 0.27% higher since.

EQT Corporation EQT Mentioned in final trades, shares are moving 1.09% higher since.