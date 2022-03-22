10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD from $70 to $63. Gilead Sciences shares rose 0.4% to $59.91 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lowered Philip Morris International Inc. PM price target from $116 to $100. Philip Morris shares fell 0.5% to $93.68 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Graphite Bio, Inc. GRPH from $19 to $8. Graphite Bio shares fell 15.2% to close at $6.89 on Monday.
- Stifel raised the price target for Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO from $85 to $95. Helios Technologies shares rose 1.4% to $77.44 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW price target from $325 to $296. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 0.9% to $248.07 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced the price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON from $14 to $11. Eton Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.5% to $4.29 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST from $110 to $75. Upstart shares fell 3.1% to $121.93 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $165 to $170. NIKE shares rose 6.4% to $138.58 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $300 to $275. Coinbase Global shares rose 2.3% to $180.90 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC cut Pinduoduo Inc. PDD price target from $76 to $46. Pinduoduo shares rose 4.2% to $41.68 in pre-market trading.
