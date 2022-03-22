Lannett And 4 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Bluejay Diagnostics

The Trade: Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX Chief Financial Officer Gordon Kinder acquired a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.16. To acquire these shares, it cost $2.9 thousand.

Chief Financial Officer Gordon Kinder acquired a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.16. To acquire these shares, it cost $2.9 thousand. What’s Happening: Bluejay Diagnostics recently posted Q4 loss of $0.09 per share.

Bluejay Diagnostics recently posted Q4 loss of $0.09 per share. What Bluejay Diagnostics Does: Bluejay Diagnostics Inc develops, manufactures and markets innovative clinical diagnostic products that improve the quality of medical diagnoses by developing Point-of-Care tests that provide convenience, timeliness, compliance and low cost to physicians and patients in areas where timeliness of the initial triage assessment has a high impact on course of treatment.

NexImmune

The Trade : NexImmune, Inc. NEXI Director Sol Barer acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.11. The insider spent around $63.21 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director Sol Barer acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.11. The insider spent around $63.21 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : NexImmune and Zephyr AI recently announced a strategic partnership focusing on discovering and validating novel targets for new T-cell-mediated therapies in oncology.

: NexImmune and Zephyr AI recently announced a strategic partnership focusing on discovering and validating novel targets for new T-cell-mediated therapies in oncology. What NexImmune Does: NexImmune Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing immunotherapy to employ the body's T cells to generate an immune response that mimics natural biology.

Also check this: Insiders Sell About $138M Of 5 Stocks

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

NeuBase Therapeutics

The Trade : NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE Chief Financial Officer Todd P Branning acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.1 thousand.

: Chief Financial Officer Todd P Branning acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.1 thousand. What’s Happening : NeuBase Therapeutics recently announced new preclinical data for its lead development candidate, NT-0231.F, to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a multisystem disorder that affects skeletal and smooth muscle.

: NeuBase Therapeutics recently announced new preclinical data for its lead development candidate, NT-0231.F, to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a multisystem disorder that affects skeletal and smooth muscle. What NeuBase Therapeutics Does: NeuBase Therapeutics Inc is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development of gene silencing therapies with its synthetic antisense oligonucleotides.

Lannett

The Trade : Lannett Company, Inc. LCI Director Jeffrey Farber acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.81. The insider spent $16.2 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director Jeffrey Farber acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.81. The insider spent $16.2 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Lannett recently announced receipt of notice of non-compliance from NYSE related to stock price.

: Lannett recently announced receipt of notice of non-compliance from NYSE related to stock price. What Lannett Does: Lannett Co Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. It offers solid oral, extended-release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Precision BioSciences