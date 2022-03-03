10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG from $10 to $5. Bright Health shares rose 3.2% to $2.59 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut C3.ai, Inc. AI price target from $103 to $26. C3.ai shares fell 0.7% to $22.50 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target on Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. GMTX from $10 to $2. Gemini Therapeutics shares gained 8.1% to close at $1.40 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Snowflake Inc. SNOW from $465 to $415. Snowflake shares fell 21.9% to $206.80 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Novavax, Inc. NVAX price target from $294 to $207. Novavax shares fell 1% to $85.50 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on Biogen Inc. BIIB from $227 to $248. Biogen shares rose 0.9% to $209.59 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group reduced the price target for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from $31 to $25. American Eagle shares fell 7.2% to $19.80 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted ConocoPhillips COP price target from $98 to $106. ConocoPhillips shares rose 1.2% to $99.26 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson cut WW International, Inc. WW price target from $30 to $20. WW International shares fell 2.1% to $10.10 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital boosted Ball Corporation BLL price target from $87 to $105. Ball shares rose 0.2% to $88.36 in pre-market trading.
