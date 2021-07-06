10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Keybanc boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $775 to $950. NVIDIA shares rose 0.6% to $824.60 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) price target from $185 to $225. American Express shares rose 2.9% to $173.33 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) from $57 to $82. Principal Financial Group shares rose 1.2% to $64.01 in pre-market trading.
- Baird lowered Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) price target from $188 to $150. Nevro shares dropped 1.9% to close at $163.29 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) from $10 to $7. ADMA Biologics shares rose 2% to $1.58 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) from $158 to $173. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares fell 0.1% to close at $148.79 on Friday.
- UBS lifted the price target on Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) from $36 to $45. Virgin Galactic shares rose 3.1% to $46.35 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) price target from $30.5 to $26. Atotech shares rose 0.5% to close at $25.22 on Friday.
- Keybanc lifted the price target on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from $235 to $240. Texas Instruments shares fell 0.1% to $192.01 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) price target from $144 to $127. DTE Energy shares rose 0.5% to $112.27 in pre-market trading.
