Cathie Wood Sells $11M In Roku

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday shed 25,300 shares, estimated to be worth about $11 million, in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company that makes a host of digital media players for video streaming, closed 5.13% lower at $435.67 on Thursday.

Roku shares had jumped as much as 5% on Wednesday after the media-streaming expert revealed an Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) sponsored button on its remote controls.

See Also: Cathie Wood Piles On Another $59M In Uipath, Sells $2.6M In Roku

The New York-based investment firm deployed the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) to sell the shares on Thursday. It also holds a stake in ROKU via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

ARKK and ARKW together still held 4.2 million shares, worth about $1.93 billion, in Roku ahead of Thursday’s trade.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Thursday include Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI), Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) and buys include Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI) and Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI).

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up On Quantum-Si For 6th Straight Session: What You Should Know About This Chip Stock

Photo by BagoGames on Flickr