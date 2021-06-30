Cathie Wood Piles On Another $59M In Uipath, Sells $2.6M In Roku

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up 858,129 shares, estimated to be worth about $59.12 million, in UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) on the dip.

Shares of the New York-based software automation company closed 3.34% lower at $68.90 on Tuesday.

The investment firm owns UiPath shares via all of its six active ETFs but deployed the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) to buy the stock on Tuesday.

On a consolidated basis, the Wood-led firm's ETFs held 10.10 million shares, worth around $720.23 million in UiPath, ahead of Tuesday’s trades.

The Romania-based software company’s products are used by organizations to help automate their various business processes.

The New York-based investment firm also sold 5,986 shares via Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), estimated to be worth about $2.64 million, in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) on Tuesday.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company that makes a host of digital media players for video streaming, closed marginally higher at $440.48 on Tuesday.

ARKK and ARKW together held 4.22 million shares, worth about $1.86 billion, in Roku ahead of Tuesday’s trade.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Tuesday include Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI), and buys include Galileo Acquisition Corp (NYSE: GLEO).