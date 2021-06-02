10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Citigroup cut the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1,700 to $1,636. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to close at $1,410.85 on Tuesday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from $170 to $175. Sanderson Farms shares rose 2.1% to close at $166.11 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $400 to $415. Costco shares rose 0.1% to $378.38 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lowered GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) price target from $60 to $20. GSX Techedu shares fell 2.1% to $17.71 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE: CCEP) price target from $49 to $70. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares rose 1.3% to $61.44 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) price target from $22 to $4.5. Liminal BioSciences shares rose 1% to $4.24 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target on Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) from $38 to $17. Immunovant shares rose 3.5% to $9.73 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from $130 to $116. Abbott shares fell 9.3% to close at $105.79 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) price target from $8 to $20. PDS Biotechnology shares rose 3.7% to $11.26 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) from $140 to $145. Ambarella shares rose 3.4% to $104.60 in pre-market trading.
