Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Sundial Growers, Tilray, Apple Or Carnival?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 8:05am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Sundial Growers, Tilray, Apple and Carnival Wednesday morning.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $1.15.

The Ministry of Health and the Medicinal Cannabis Agency of New Zealand have granted Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) the first approval under the new Medical Cannabis Scheme to launch medical cannabis products across the country, according to a press release Wednesday morning,

Tilray's product offering in New Zealand approved under the scheme is centered around its Purified CBD products. 

See Also: How To Buy Tilray Stock

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) with an Outperform and announced a $175 price target and added the stock to Wedbush's Best Ideas list.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) brand Princess Cruises announced an extension of its pause of cruise vacations sailing the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico and the Mediterranean through June 30, 2021, according to a press release Wednesday morning.

Princess Cruises says it continues to work with government and port authorities in Los Angeles, For Lauderdale and Rome to finalize its plans for a return to cruising.

Penny Stocks Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

