10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 8:01am   Comments
  • KeyBanc raised Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) price target from $65 to $80. Twitter shares rose 5.3% to $63.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) price target from $7 to $4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares gained 0.6% to $4.80 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lifted the price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) from $35 to $52. Virgin Galactic shares fell 1.1% to $56.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target on Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from $125 to $117. Akamai Technologies shares fell 8.7% to $107.69 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) from $8 to $16. Capstone Turbine shares fell 9.7% to $12.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) price target from $82 to $110. Rapid7 shares rose 1.9% to $91.91 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) from $39 to $51. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares rose 5.4% to $35.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from $42 to $50. Hain Celestial shares rose 2% to $43.20 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $57 to $72. LYFT shares rose 11.9% to $60.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) price target from $14 to $17. Absolute Software shares rose 0.4% to close at $13.90 on Tuesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

