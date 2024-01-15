10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CYTK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $25.8K 7.8K 6.4K RXRX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $14.00 $98.5K 126 2.4K TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.00 $66.8K 23.2K 1.6K DYN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $163.2K 139 960 APLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $76.1K 3.9K 669 BIVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $2.50 $62.5K 7.4K 502 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $450.00 $37.1K 625 439 SAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $22.50 $33.6K 406 350 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $305.00 $44.8K 150 249 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/16/24 $620.00 $96.9K 1.5K 228

• Regarding CYTK CYTK, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 7878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RXRX RXRX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 352 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.5K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2433 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY TLRY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 368 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1007 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 23240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DYN DYN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 480 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.2K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APLS APLS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 3960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIVI BIVI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 7498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM HUM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA SAVA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN AMGN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY LLY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.9K, with a price of $4040.0 per contract. There were 1554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

